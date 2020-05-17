The fifth and final tranche in-depth
New Delhi, May 17: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the fifth tranche of the economic package.
The Finance Minister said that during the lockdown, the government had catered to all sections of society. Sitharaman also said that the package today would focus on seven sections. The focus was on MGNREGA, Health and Education, Businesses and Covid, decriminalisation of Company's Act, ease of doing business, Public Sector Enterprises related matters and state governments and resources related to state governments.
Health related
Government has committed Rs. 15,000 crore for health related measures so far for containment of COVID19
MNREGS
To provide a fillip to employment, Government will now allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREGS
Health reforms
Education and equity
India is changing and so is our way of education
Ease of doing business
With an eye on further enhancement of Ease of Doing Business Government announces suspension of fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to one year;
Decriminalisation
Government moves to decriminalise Companies Act defaults
For corporates
Public sector
A new AatmanirbharBharat will stand on a new Public Sector Enterprise Policy
Support for states
Promoting state reforms
