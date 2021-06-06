The Family Man 2: Stop streaming or face protests, NTK chief Seeman threatens boycott of all Amazon services

'Arrest Randeep Hooda' trends on twitter after his 'sexist and casteist' joke video on Mayawati goes viral

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, June 6: Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Sunday demanded Amazon Prime Video to stop streaming The Family Man 2 web series as it allegedly misrepresents Tamils and distorts their Eelam liberation struggle.

He expressed anguish over the series having been released on June 4 despite opposition from the Tamils across the world, and warned of massive protests if the screening was not stopped.

"If you fail to do so and ignore and disrespect our emotions, we Tamils across the globe may have to lead a massive campaign to boycott all Amazon services, including Prime Video," he said inaletter to Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, Mumbai.

Seeman said the series portrayed the Tamil Eelam freedom struggle "cheaply, intending to tarnish Tamils image." It is condemnable that the web series has been made to sound like the voice of the Sinhala government which allegedly invaded, dominated and annihilated the homeland of the Tamils, he said.

Such series, he said, should never be screened as it contains "obnoxious content against Tamil and supports pro- Sinhala ideologies or any other race."

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 23:10 [IST]