YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The escape of Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil from Uddhav camp is straight out of a Bollywood flick

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 23: There is high drama in Mumbai as it looks almost certain that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is all set to fall.

    While reports earlier said that the Shiv Sena had ignored an Intelligence report about a possible rebellion within the party, now an interesting story has cropped up on how Shiv Sena Minister Gulabrao Patil made an escape from the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

    Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil
    Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil

    A report in the Organiser details the escape that Patil made from the camp in Mumbai to reach the rebels led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. Patil first went untraceable following which an entire force of Shiv Sainiks started looking for him. First they went to a hotel where the MLAs were staying, but they did not find him.

    The search team roamed the streets of South Mumbai the entire night looking for him as they were under immense pressure to find Patil and get him to talk to Uddhav Thackeray.
    One of the senior members then suggested that they position themselves outside the official residence of Patil. They managed to find him there, the Organiser report said.

    When he was told to speak with Uddhav Thackeray, he said that he already did and they believed him.

    Patil was then asked to accompany the search party to Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister which is in South Mumbai. He agreed and said that he be allowed to visit Mantralaya as he has to urgently complete an important work assigned to him.

    Patil entered the Mantrayala in his official vehicle. The search party took it easy as they completely believed him that he would meet with Uddhav Thackeray. Patil who entered the Mantrayala in his official car left through another exit in a private car. By the time the search party got an idea of what happened, Patil had driven away too far. They even tried chasing him but lost him at Chembur. By the time Patil was on his way to Guwahati, the Organiser report also added.

    Comments

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News  

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray ncp congress maharashtra political crisis politics

    Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 15:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X