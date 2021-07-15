The Drone Rules 2021: New and radical changes proposed by Government

Over 90 drone sighting including in naxal belts too: Why it is time for a comprehensive policy

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 15: With several drone sightings reported in the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released an update on The Drone Rules, 2021 which has been built on a premise of trust, self-certification, and non-intrusive monitoring. The Drone Rules, 2021 will replace the UAS Rules 2021 (released on 12 March 2021). The last date for receipt of public comments is 5 August 2021, the ministry has said.

Rogue drones have been a subject of discussion for sometime among the security officials. The issue of drones cropped up once again following the strike at the Indian Air Force Base at Jammu recently.

Rogue drones are the latest worry for India and an estimate would show that there are 6 lakh of them in India. These drones are a potential threat and the government is looking for a solution to counter this problem. In this regard the agencies conducted a data estimation and learnt that there are over 6 lakh rogue or unregulated drones of various sizes and capacities.

IAF plans on purchasing anti drone systems with laser weapons after Jammu attack

OneIndia had reported that, a new committee was constituted by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to analyse the various threats, including the ones that are posed by drones. In Punjab, the police found that drones were used by Pakistan to drop off weapons at the border areas, so that it could be transported to Jammu and Kashmir.

The key takeaways from the Draft Drone Rules 2021 would include:

Approvals abolished: unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation, student remote pilot licence, remote pilot instructor authorisation, drone port authorisation etc. Number of forms reduced from 25 to 6. Fee reduced to nominal levels. No linkage with the size of the drone. Safety features like 'No permission - no take-off' (NPNT), real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing etc. to be notified in future. A six-month lead time will be provided for compliance. Digital sky platform shall be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system. There will be minimal human interface on the digital sky platform and most permissions will be self-generated. Interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed on the digital sky platform. Yellow zone reduced from 45 km to 12 km from the airport perimeter. No flight permission required upto 400 feet in green zones and upto 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter. No pilot licence required for micro drones (for non-commercial use), nano drone and for R&D organisations. No restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India. Import of drones and drone components to be regulated by DGFT. No security clearance required before any registration or licence issuance. No requirement of certificate of airworthiness, unique identification number, prior permission and remote pilot licence for R&D entities. Coverage of drones under Drone Rules, 2021 increased from 300 kg to 500 kg. This will cover drone taxis also. All drone training and testing to be carried out by an authorised drone school. DGCA shall prescribe training requirements, oversee drone schools and provide pilot licences online. Issuance of Certificate of Airworthiness delegated to Quality Council of India and certification entities authorised by it. Manufacturer may generate their drone's unique identification number on the digital sky platform through the self-certification route. Easier process prescribed for transfer and deregistration of drones. Standard operating procedures (SOP) and training procedure manuals (TPM) will be prescribed by DGCA on the digital sky platform for self-monitoring by users. No approvals required unless there is a significant departure from the prescribed procedures. Maximum penalty under Drone Rules, 2021 reduced to INR 1 lakh. This shall, however, not apply to penalties in respect of violation of other laws. Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries. Drone promotion council to be set up to facilitate a business-friendly regulatory regime.

The Drone Rules 2021: https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/Draft_Drones_Rules_14_Jul_2021.pdf

Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 12:31 [IST]