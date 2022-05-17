YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The deal can’t move forward if…Elon Musk’s new condition in Twitter deal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the purchase of Twitter would not go ahead unless he was assured that fewer than 5 per cent of the accounts on the platform were fake.

    The deal can’t move forward if…Elon Musk’s new condition in Twitter deal
    Representational Image

    "Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of

    Twitter chief, Parag Agarwal said that the platform suspends more than half a million seemingly bogus accounts daily, usually before they are even seen. He also said that they lock millions more weekly that fail checks to make sure they are controlled by humans and not by software.

    Comments

    More ELON MUSK News  

    Read more about:

    elon musk twitter

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X