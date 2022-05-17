The deal can’t move forward if…Elon Musk’s new condition in Twitter deal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the purchase of Twitter would not go ahead unless he was assured that fewer than 5 per cent of the accounts on the platform were fake.

"Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of

Twitter chief, Parag Agarwal said that the platform suspends more than half a million seemingly bogus accounts daily, usually before they are even seen. He also said that they lock millions more weekly that fail checks to make sure they are controlled by humans and not by software.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 15:55 [IST]