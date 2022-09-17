The chosen one: Why Kuno was picked as cheetahs' home in India

Epic memes for an epic return as the Cheetah gets set to takes its stride in India

New Delhi, Sep 17: Cheetah reintroduction plan, almost 70 years after they went extinct in India, has been hitting the headlines and garnering a lot of curiosity from everyone. Besides the cheetahs, one name that has been doing rounds every time someone mentioned 'cheetahs' is the the Shepur Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh which has been chosen for the reintroduction plan.

After careful scrutiny and study, Kuno was found the most suitable for the project from among the ten selected places in the country. But what exactly is it that makes Kuno National Park the chosen destination for the much-awaited cheetahs?

It was the most preferred habitat based on the assessment carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) based on climatic variables, prey densities, population of competing predators, and the historical range.

With fewer human settlements and a good prey base, the region is very close to the Sal forests of Koriya, now in Chhattisgarh, where the native Asiatic Cheetah was perhaps last spotted almost 70 years ago.

The cheetah, one of the top predators lives in areas where its prey base thrives, which are the dry open forests, savannas, and grasslands.

According to the government plans, Kuno offers the prospect of housing four big cats tiger, lion, leopard and cheetah - and ensuring they coexist as they did in the past.

Kuno was initially proposed to provide a second home to the top predator. The project was, however, scrapped later.

Nestled inside the large Sheopur-Shivpuri dry deciduous open forest landscape spanning an area of 6,800 square kilometres, the 748-square kilometre park has dry savannah forest, scrubs and grasslands with the perennial Kuno River flowing through its terrain.

The park is dominated by grasslands, which are similar to the African savannas, and sparse forests. Most grasslands in Kuno are bigger than the ones at Kanha and Bandhavgarh. The sanctuary gets its name from the Kuno River, which flows through it from the south to the north, and is the lifeline of the forest.