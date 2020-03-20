  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The audio clip speaking about an India lock down is fake: Do not forward it

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: An audio clip of a conversation regarding a complete lock down in India has been going viral on the social media. The clip has been shared widely and has caused a great deal of panic.

    Some even attributed the audio clip to World Health Organisation officials. The Press Information Bureau has busted this claim and has said that the audio clip is completely fake. The audio clip is fake and the work of miscreants. Please do not forward it, the PIB said.

    The audio clip speaking about an India lock down is fake: Do not forward it

    "The audio clip claiming to be a conversation between two individuals mentioning a complete lockdown of the country is going viral on the social media. The audio clip is completely fake, " PIB also said.

    There are several such rumours doing the rounds in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. A day back a press note was wrongly attributed to the government of India.

    Coronavirus cases in India rises to 195; death toll up to 10,000 globally

    The press note was issued in Malaysia and spoke about restrictions in India.

    Prior to the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, several social media posts claimed that he would announce a shut down. However Modi never made any such announcement and only urged the people to maintain a janta curfew on Sunday. He also urged the people not to panic.

    More FAKE News

    Read more about:

    fake social media panic coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X