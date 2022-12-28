Did Vijay let down common man with his 'Varisu' speech as he failed to become their voice this time?

The alleged snub by Vijay to his parents at Varisu event can prove costly to aspiring politician

A clip of Vijay allegedly snubbing his parents at 'Varisu' audio launch event has gone viral.

Chennai, Dec 28: The audio launch events of Tamil actor Vijay's films usually become the talk of the town over his 'kutty' stories. And his digs at ruling governments have always added spice to his speeches.

However, this time the story stands different for two reasons as it is hitting the headlines for wrong reasons. Firstly, Vijay cautiously avoided taking swipe at the ruling party since the movie is backed by the DMK family. This, to some extent, disappointed many as they considered him to be their voice when it comes to addressing issues bothering society.

What has really not gone well is the clips in which Vijay is allegedly seen snubbing his parents - filmmaker SA Chandrashekhar and mother Shobha - at 'Varisu' audio launch. This has given negative publicity as his opponents are using this opportunity to criticise him.

What's in the clip?

In the clips doing rounds on social media sites, Vijay is seen shaking hands with the guests one after the other. Once he shakes his hands with mother and apparently he hugs his father half-heartedly. Apparently, the actor was uncomfortable at making eye contact with his parents after the political drama that unfolded last year between him and his father.

It looks like Vijay has not moved on from the incident yet. Usually, South stars touch the feet of their parents at such occasions, but in this case, even a proper handshake would have not given fodder to his naysayers. Ironically, the upcoming movie is about family and relationships.

The rift between father and Son

It all started after SA Chandrasekhar announced the political party (All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam) and announced himself as party's General Secretary, wife as its treasure and relative Padmanabhan as the party's President. The actor was not happy with his father over using his name for political gains. So, he filed a lawsuit against eleven people, including his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, in a city court in Chennai.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them", he had said in a statement.

As the situation started turning bad to worse, SA Chandrasekhar dissolved the party. "I have decided I want to have no more part in politics or the iyakkam or in any political activity in these late years of my life. That's all, it's very simple," he was quoted as saying after dissolving Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

How it will impact Vijay?

For a film, this will not make much of an impact as 'Varisu' is riding on a positive buzz. However, this might possibly dent his image for an aspiring politician like Vijay.

In a conservative society, such acts are unacceptable. Especially in Tamil Nadu, the public expect fans to behave well and a small mistake can have adverse effect on their image. It is because people see them as role models and Vijay, for this reason, commands a big fan following.

His fans look up to him for inspiration. For the same reason, they eagerly await his speeches at the audio launch functions. Also, an aspiring politician needs to be careful about his image and the impact of his acts in public.

His critics will use his familal problem to target him and might question how he can make a difference if he enters politics when he could not treat his parents well. This issue will be come up time and again as he is now being called as the next superstar after Rajinikanth, on the other hand, has been repeatedly telling his fans to treat their parents well.

"Do not fall at my feet. When it comes to seeking blessings, you should fall at your parents' feet, that of your elders and God himself. It is not necessary to fall at the feet of people who have money, power and fame," the superstar said at an event earlier.

Well, whether Vijay did right or wrong, one gets a clear clarity once the audio launch event of 'Varisu' is aired on Sunday.