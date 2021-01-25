The 150 meter ISI engineered tunnel was used by terrorists for 8 years

Not the desired traction, but ISI and its Indian stooges continue to push the Khalistan movement

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Border Security Force on Saturday found a 150 meter long tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, which was used by Pakistani terrorists to infiltrate into India.

The 30 feet deep tunnel was detected between Border Post number 14 and 15 near the BSF's outpost at Pansar in Kathua district. The tunnel appears to be at least 8 years old a BSF official told OneIndia, while adding that this could have been used for long.

BSF Director General, Rakash Asthana had ordered the force to step up efforts to detect tunnels after the encounter at Nagrota in November.

Last month, a senior officer said that a terror tunnel was detected by the BSF in Bobbiyan village of Hiranagar this morning. He said that the tunnel originated from Pakistan to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists. The tunnel is around 150 kilometres long and a lot of engineering has gone into it. This is a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to push terrorists into India, Inspector Genera l, BSF, N S Jamwal told news agency ANI.

On November 22, a similar tunnel in t he Samba sector used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists was detected. The terrorists were gunned down at the Ban toll plaza near Nagrota on November 19.

The Pakistan Army and the ISI has been constructing trans-border tunnels to create new infiltration routes. The entry of this tunnel was spotted from the zero line and the 3 feet tunnel was constructed at a depth of 25 to 30 feet.

In November the BSF had detected a tunnel at the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials OneIndia spoke with said that the tunnel could not have been made without the help of the Pakistan establishment.

With Pakistan's propaganda machinery falling flat after the abrogation of Article 370, it is making every attempt to send terrorists to the Valley and carry out terror attacks. The Pakistan establishment also wanted to disrupt the upcoming DDC polls, the official cited above also said.

The tunnel, which was 2.5 metre wide and 25 to 30 metre deep was constructed with proper engineering effort to ensure that it is not detected as its opening was found surrounded with sarkanda (elephant grass).

This time around the BSF did not stumble upon the tunnel. The officials learnt that the Pakistan Army had started building the tunnel to create a new infiltration route. Officials say that there have been a spurt in the number of ceasefire violations. The Pakistan Army wants to divert the attention of the Indian forces from these tunnels. In 2020 alone there have been 930 ceasefire violations by Pakistan when compared to the 605 in 2019.