Growing up, never imagined that village boy like me would occupy highest post in nation: Kovind

Thaawarchand Gehlot to replace Vajubhai Vala as Governor of Karnataka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: Thaawarchand Gehlot has been appointed by the President of India as the Governor of Karnataka. He will replace Vajubhai Vala, who is the current Governor of the State.

Further the President of India has appointed P S Sreedharan Pillai as Governor of Goa. He is currently the Governor of Mizoram.

Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura, a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan read. Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura is transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana, the note further read.

Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed Governor of Mizoram, while Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the note also read.