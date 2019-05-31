Thank you Mr Prime Minister says Amit Shah

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 31: Inducted in the Modi government as a Cabinet minister, BJP president Amit Shah Thursday said he will put his best efforts to serve the country and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in him.

    Shah is the most notable inclusion in the government and will serve at the Centre for the first time as a minister.

    Amit Shah exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took oath as a Cabinet minister during a swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi
    Amit Shah exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took oath as a Cabinet minister during a swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi

    "Thankful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for reposing faith in me. Your leadership and continued support is a great source of inspiration. I assure you that I will put my best efforts to serve our people and country," he tweeted after taking oath.

    The first timers in Narendra Modi's new government

    Shah also described as "historic" Modi's swearing-in for a second term and expressed confidence that India will continue to scale new heights under his able leadership.

    "Historic moment for entire India. Congratulations to Shri Narendra Modi ji on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a second consecutive term. I am sure India will continue to scale new heights under your able leadership," he tweeted.

    "In the last 5 years, India has witnessed an era of unprecedented growth in every field. The Narendra Modi government has laid the foundation of a New India, which is not only asserting itself in the world order but also working tirelessly to lift living standards of its citizens," Shah said.

    In Modi Sarkar 2.0, Amit Shah may get either Home or Finance

    Modi along with 57 minister took oath of office on Thursday.

    Shah also congratulated all the new ministers and said all should work hard to take forward the pledge of creating a strong and prosperous "New India" under Modi.

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 8:04 [IST]
