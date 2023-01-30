'Thank u all my Mehmaans': Shah Rukh Khan waves out at frenzied fans outside Mannat post 'Pathaan' success

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shah Rukh Khan will be breaking his media silence after months following the immense success of Pathaan. He will be holding a press event to talk about the impact the film created on the global box office.

Mumbai, Jan 30: As 'Pathaan' significantly breaks all Hindi film box office records, reports have emerged that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be holding a press conference with Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and the director Siddharth Anand to talk about the impact the movie has created on the global box office. Before Pathaan's release, the super star broke off all communication with the media.

According to media reports, SRK has received a barrage of congratulations via text and phone calls and that his phone hasn't stopped ringing. However, he intends to finally speak out about the positive reception the film has received. Pathaan is also the fastest film in the history to enter the Rs 200 cr club beating KGF 2 and Baahubali 2's Hindi version. Till now, Pathaan has accumulated a whopping 220 crores nett in India including 212.50 crores from the Hindi version. As per the trade report flowing in, Pathaan has already sold tickets worth 5.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 6. It grossed Rs 429 crore worldwide in just four days. The film has been been released at 2,500 screens outside India in 100 countries whereas the number of screens back home is 5,500.

Mannat has been in a celebratory mood ever since the release of 'Pathaan' which is creating new records. Last night, SRK greeted scores of admirers outside his Bandra home. Several screaming fans waited for the actor with several clicking pictures and recording videos from their smartphones. Dressed in all-black and a bandana, Shah Rukh on Sunday made an appearance on the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat', one of the landmarks of Mumbai.

On early Monday morning, the 57-year-old actor shared a video of the crowded street with a bus and a few cars stuck amid the sea of fans on his official Twitter account.

''Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par... Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved,'' he captioned the post, referring to a popular dialogue from ''Pathaan''.

Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved. pic.twitter.com/ivfpK07Vus — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 29, 2023

Shah Rukh waved, blew kisses, greeted fans with a 'namaste' and a 'salaam'. He also spread his arms in his signature pose and performed the hook step of ''Jhoome Jo Pathaan'', the title song of his recent release, in front of the hundreds of people waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Later, the actor also requested fans to not climb on the bus.

''Pathaan'', which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, continued its record-breaking run at the box office as it collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to thwart the diabolical plans of the terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching an attack on India. Also starring Deepika Padukone, ''Pathaan'' released on January 25.

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 10:48 [IST]