Thane: Police seize 3 tonnes of meat, say lab test confirms its beef

Thane, December 2: The Thane district police seized a stock of three tonnes of animal meat from a tempo with police claiming that it was beef. Police said that the vehicle was intercepted in the early hours of Wednesday within the limits of Padgha police station and two persons, the driver and cleaner of the tempo, had been arrested.

The Station House Officer of Padgha police station said that the lab test of the meat had confirmed that it was beef.

The official said that the tempo was coming from Nashik to Mumbai and the meat was concealed beneath scrap items loaded onto the tempo.

Police said that the tip-off about the tempo allegedly transporting beef was received from Bajrang Dal activists and a trap was laid at Ajroli checkpost to intercept the vehicle.

The meat was being transported from Sangamner to Govandi in Mumbai where it was to be delivered to a meat-seller, police said.

The official said that cases under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 1995 and also the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the two arrested persons.

PTI