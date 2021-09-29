Thane man mistakenly given anti-rabies shot instead of COVID-19 vaccine

PM Modi urges people to ensure no one is left out of vaccination's ''circle of safety''

oi-Deepika S

Thane, Sep 29: A Thane man was mistakenly administered an anti-rabies medicine instead of COVID-19 vaccine at a medical centre in Maharashtra, Following the incident, a doctor and a nurse of the facility were suspended.

A person, Rajkumar Yadav, had come to take the Covishield vaccine, but mistakenly went and sat in the queue where an ARV injection is administered.

After being vaccinated, he was informed that he was administered the vaccine against rabies, a spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) told reporters on Tuesday.

The man panicked, but he is fine and has no complications, the official said.

He later complained to authorities and based on a preliminary enquiry, a woman doctor, who was in-charge of the medical centre, and a nurse were placed under suspension for the goof-up, the official said.

It was Popere's duty to check the case paper of the patient before administrating the vaccine, the Thane administration issued a statement.

It cant be denied that the life of a person was put in danger due to her negligence. "Hence, as a disciplinary action, she has been placed under suspension and during this tenure, she will be kept at civic headquarters," said the civic body.

The medical centre, located in a slum colony of Kalwa, provides vaccination against various diseases to people in the area.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 9:42 [IST]