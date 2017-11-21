Thane: Man beaten to death over suspicion of being a thief, 4 held

The police arrested four people on Tuesday for allegedly beating to death a 20-year-old man suspecting him to be a thief in the Kalwa township, an official said.

The man had sneaked into a house at Poudpada locality in Kalwa around 2AM on Monday.

However, as he slipped and fell, the occupants of the house woke up hearing the noise. They along with some neighbours caught hold of the man and beat him up severely, Kalwa police station's senior inspector SR Bagde said.

The police later reached the spot and took the severely injured man to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Following the man's death, the police arrested four persons from the locality and booked them under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official added.

PTI