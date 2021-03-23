‘Thalaivi’ trailer out: Kangana Ranaut brings gravitas to Jayalalithaa biopic

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 23: Offering a glimpse into the life of the legendary Jayalalithaa, the trailer of Thalaivi, which was released on Tuesday unfolds the untold story across the varied stages of the superstar-turned-politician's life.

The movie slated to release on April 23, is based on the life of iconic actor-turned-leader Jayalalithaa. The three-minute-long trailer traces the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception.

The diverse looks of Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swamy as MGR have generated excitement to witness the characters bring alive the past, owing to the striking similarities of their looks.