Thakur, Gabbar of 'Sholay' protest against GST in Surat

Congress workers went on a rally against Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a filmy style in Surat on Tuesday. Members of Congress took out a protest dressing up as characters from 'Sholay'.

However, they were detained by police for carrying air guns, which resembled rifles and carrying out rally without prior permission.

VJ Chaudhary, Salabatpura inspector, said, "They took out the rally without permission and were also carrying air guns. We are taking us with them, we have also informed RO, a team is coming to take stock of the situation and take further action."

On Monday, BJP changed the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign schedule to the outskirts of Surat.

It may be recalled that the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi called the GST as 'Gabbar Singh Tax'.

Since the GST was launched in the country, traders and businessmen in Surat are up against the biggest tax overhaul. There are over 165 textile trading markets in the city where over 65,000 traders conduct business. The daily turnover is around Rs 130 crore.

