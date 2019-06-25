“Terrorists who enter Kashmir are Pakistan Army soldiers without uniforms”

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 25: In an undated conversation between two terrorists, Zakir Musa and Abu Dujana, they are heard speaking about the role of the Pakistan Army and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both Dujana and Musa who were part of the Al-Qaeda inspired, Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were killed in separate encounters in the Valley. Dujana who was initially part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba quit the outfit and joined the Musa led AGH. Musa had formed the AGH after a fall out with the leadership of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

From Afghan peace talks to handling of JeM: What one can expect from new ISI chief

In the conversation released by Al-Sindh, the two are heard discussing the role of the ISI in the Kashmir battle. They say that the ISI wants to run shop in Kashmir and is only interested in land.

Further, Dujana is heard saying that the terrorists who come to Kashmir from Pakistan are in reality Pakistani soldiers without uniform. They are not here to fight for the cause of Kashmir, but are only interested in grabbing land, they say.

Further they say that they must fight for the people of Kashmir as this is the will of Allah. The ISI cannot be trusted in this fight, they say, while citing the example of Ilyas Kashmiri, who fought against the ISI after realising what their real designs were.

I won't let this happen to my people, Musa says. Even after I die, my thought must linger on he also says.

Dujana was one of the most dreaded terrorists in the Valley. He had joined the AGH after falling out with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. He was killed in an encounter with the security for es on July 13 2018 at Pulwama.

Musa on the other hand was part of the Burhan Wani faction part of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He had fallen out with the leadership of the outfit, following which he had questioned their intent. He also had questioned the role played by the Hurriyat Conference in the Kashmir battle. He quit the Hizbul Mujahideen and went on to form the AGH.