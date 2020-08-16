YouTube
    Terrorists kill civilian in J&K

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 16: Militants on Saturday shot dead a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    The ultras shot and critically injured Azaad Ahmad Dar at his residence in Dadoora-Kangan area of Pulwama district around 9.40 pm, a police official said.

    BJP sarpanch killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

    He said 42-year-old Dar was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

    It was not immediately known why Dar was targeted by the militants.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 9:26 [IST]
