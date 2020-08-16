For Quick Alerts
Terrorists kill civilian in J&K
India
Srinagar, Aug 16: Militants on Saturday shot dead a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The ultras shot and critically injured Azaad Ahmad Dar at his residence in Dadoora-Kangan area of Pulwama district around 9.40 pm, a police official said.
He said 42-year-old Dar was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.
It was not immediately known why Dar was targeted by the militants.