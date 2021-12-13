Terrorists fire upon Police vehicle in Srinagar's Zewan; 3 dead, 11 injured

If normalcy to be brought in Kashmir, Article 370 has to be reinstated: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 13: Three Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were killed and 11 injured on Monday when terrorists opened fire on their bus in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

"Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The incident took place in Pantha Chowk area this evening, they said. The officials said at least seven policemen sustained injuries in the attack.

The attack comes days after two cops were killed in a terror attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, evoking widespread condemnation from various political parties.

The two policemen were injured in the firing and were admitted to a hospital, where they died.

The attack also comes on the close heels of the recent spate of targeted attacks on migrant workers and members of the minority communities in Kashmir.