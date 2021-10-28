Pakistan uses fake Islam is in danger narrative as main theme of its terror indoctrination

Concerns on terrorist safe havens in Pakistan an honest one: US

Terrorist who was going to kill shopkeeper in J&K gunned down

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: A terrorist who was going to kill a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir has been shot dead.

The police said that the terrorist fired on the ADP of the Army and Police in Cherdari, Baramulla. The alert parties retaliated and 1 terrorist was killed. The police have recovered 1 pistol, 1 loaded magazine and I Pakistan made grenade from his possession.

The police said that the killed terrorist has been identified as one Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam.He had assisted another terrorist, Gulzar in the killing of 2 labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh. He was on a mission to kill one shopkeeper in Baramulla, the police said.

On October 21 the security agencies had gunned down four terrorists in two separate encounters.

These terrorists were responsible for the killing of migrant workers, the police said. In the gun battle at Shopian two terrorists and a Sepoy Karanveer Singh were killed. In another encounter at Kulgam, two terrorists were killed.

The terrorists killed in Shopian were behind the killing of a carpenter from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The two terrorists killed in Kulgam were responsible for the killing of two labourers from Bihar.

Last week a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander and a top terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, Umar Mushtaq Khanday involved in the killing of two police man was gunned down.

Another terrorist Suhail also was killed by the police. The two terrorists were killed in Drangbal, Pampore. The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the force is committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among the masses and spread mischief and tumult in the Valley. Such elements and their names should be excised from society the police also said.

The police had said that Khanday a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander has been trapped during an operation in Pulwama. He was named among the top ten terrorists by the police along with Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor and Wakeel Shah.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 8:33 [IST]