  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Terrorist who killed CRPF Jawan shot dead by security forces

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: The terrorist who killed a CRPF jawan in Jammu and Kashmir has been shot dead.

    It may be recalled that a CRPF jawan was martyred and a six year boy was killed in J&K's Anantnag on Tuesday. The terrorist was shot dead last night in an encounter at Srinagar.

    Terrorist who killed CRPF Jawan shot dead by security forces

    The terrorist has been identified as Zahid Wass. He had managed to escape following the incident that took place on Tuesday.

    Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

    The Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint security operation last night in the Malbagh area of Srinagar.

    "#Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yesterday's #encounter at #Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

    More SECURITY FORCES News

    Read more about:

    security forces terrorists

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue