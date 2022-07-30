Lashkar terrorist caught in Jammu was BJP's IT Cell Chief; war of words erupt between BJP-Cong

Terrorist gunned down in Baramulla

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter that took place in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 30.

The encounter broke out at the Wanigam Bala areas of Baramulla district in North Kashmir. "Baramulla Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police statement read.

The encounter broke out after the security forces cordoned off the area following a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the past few months. The forces have gunned down several top terrorists and commander of various terror groups that operate in the Valley.

Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:20 [IST]