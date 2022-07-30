YouTube
    New Delhi, July 30: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter that took place in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 30.

    The encounter broke out at the Wanigam Bala areas of Baramulla district in North Kashmir. "Baramulla Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police statement read.

    Terrorist gunned down in Baramulla
    An encounter had started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district. Image courtesy: ANI

    The encounter broke out after the security forces cordoned off the area following a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

    J&K: 2 militants surrender during encounter in KulgamJ&K: 2 militants surrender during encounter in Kulgam

    There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the past few months. The forces have gunned down several top terrorists and commander of various terror groups that operate in the Valley.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:20 [IST]
    X