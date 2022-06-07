YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Terrorist from Pakistan gunned down in encounter in J&K

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Jun 06: A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, while three terrorists managed to escape, police said.

    Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

    Terrorist from Pakistan gunned down in encounter in J&K
    Representational Image

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security personnel, who retaliated, news agency PTI reported.

    Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one Pakistani terrorist was killed in the encounter.

    In a Twitter post, Kumar said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the terrorist, and two foreign and one local terrorist managed to escape from the cordon.

    Search is still on to nab the escapees, he said.

    Kumar said as per the documents recovered from the killed terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan.

    An AK rifle, five magazines along with ammunition, has been recovered, the IGP said.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More TERRORISTS News  

    Read more about:

    terrorists pakistan security forces encounter

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X