Terror threat in J&K: 18 CRPF troops to be deployed at Rajouri, Poonch

People of a particular community held protests against the terror attacks and demanded that security be enhanced in and around the places of minorities in the Jammu region.

Jammu, Jan 04: The central government will deploy 18 CRPF troops in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri amid terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 18 CRPF companies - approximately 1,800 personnel - will be rushed to the Jammu region for deployment mainly in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

According to ANI, eight CRPF companies will be deployed very soon from nearby locations of deployment in Jammu and Kashmir while 10 CRPF companies are being rushed from Delhi.

The move followed a recent order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs amidst intelligence input about the terror attack in the Jammu region.

The forward defence locations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri are being targeted by Pakistani terrorists to help infiltration bids into India.

On January 1 and 2, there were two major incidents reported in Rajouri. While in the first one terrorists opened fire and killed four people, the next day a bomb blast was reported at the nearby site.The number of instructions in Jammu and Kashmir have gone down considerably.

The annual 2021-2022 report of the Union Home Ministry said that 73 terrorist infiltration attempts were reported both through the International Border and Line of Control in 2021. This is in fact the lowest in five years.

In 2017 the number of infiltration bids were at 419 and in the following year it dropped to 328. This was largely because the Centre and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir adopted a multi-pronged approach to counter infiltration.

However, there has been plenty of frustration among these terror groups owing to these developments. This has in turn led them to targeting civilians.