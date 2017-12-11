Terror operative opened English learning school in Bihar to stay undercover

More details about the manner in which Abdul Naeem alias Headley 2 went about his business are stumbling out. The National Investigation Agency which is probing the case has learnt that he had conducted a reconnaissance of the Patna airport as well.

He managed to go about his business at the Gopalganj district in Bihar for two years by maintaining a close proximity with government officials. He had opened an institute called, "Smart Learner" in Gopalganj last year.

He had invited a transport officer for the inauguration of the same. The officer has now been called in for questioning by the NIA.

NIA officials learnt that he had taken admission in the institute to learn English. Within a few months, he became a partner at the institute which is based at the Yadavpur road in Gopalganj. Following this he went on to open his own institute for which he called the officer for the inauguration.

Naeem always moved around with important persons. This came him the cover that he sought for. He used this to go about collecting information and passing it on to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, NIA officials also revealed.

