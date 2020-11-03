Terror on its last leg in north Kashmir says J&K police chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: Dilbagh Singh, the police chief of Jammu and Kashmir said that terrorism is in the last leg in north Kashmir areas. He also said that the infiltration has also been plugged along the Line of Control (LoC) this year.

Militancy in north Kashmir stands controlled to a large extent and the same is on its last leg. With the peoples' support, militancy will be eradicated completely," Singh told reporters.

Data available with the Indian Army states that out of the 207 active terrorists in the Valley, 87 are in north Kashmir, while the rest are in south. The data further says that while 24 joined terror groups in north Kashmir, 107 did so in south this year.

"This year too, launch pads are full and attempts are continuously being made to push in militants into this side,"the police chief said.

He said that Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire along the LoC to provide cover fire to the terrorists to infiltrate into the Indian side. However our counter-insurgency grid along the LoC is active and a majority of the times, the infiltrators are getting killed, he said.

The terrorists have been targeting innocent people in the Valley and such actions will not be tolerated. It would be dealt with an iron hand, the police chief further added.