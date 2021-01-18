YouTube
    Terror module that received arms dropped off by Pakistan drones busted

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The security forces have busted a terrorist module by arresting two Valley based terror operatives. A huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession.

    Initial investigation revealed that two terror operatives-Umar Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik were working on a terror plot with their Pakistan based handler Aqib. They had travelled to the International Border and received arms and ammunition that were dropped off with the help of drones.

    The forces have recovered AK-74 (02), Pistol (1), Grenades (16). Ak-Magazines (09), Live Bullets (269) Pistol and Magazines (02). Further investigations are on.

    Story first published: Monday, January 18, 2021, 17:14 [IST]
