Terror group justifies J&K non-local killings citing non-existent anti Muslim incident in Bihar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: Days after The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the killing of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, another group has come forward stating that it had carried out the murders.

The group which calls itself the United Liberation Front said that the attacks were carried out as a reprisal while asking the migrant workers in Jammu to leave the region. In a statement circulated on the social media the ULG said that the attack was carried out as a reprisal to what it claimed the lynching of 200 Muslims in Bihar in the last one year by the Hindutva forces.

However there is no record that 200 Muslims have been lynched in Bihar. "As already warned all non local stooges to leave our land or get ready for what they deserve. This was retaliatory strikes against the atrocities committed by Indian occupational forces against innocent civilians," said Umar Wani who claims to be the spokesperson of the ULF.

Officials however say that these are diversionary tactics. New groups such as the ULF or TRF crop up to divert the attention of the security agencies. The National Investigation Agency, Jammu and Kashmir Police and several other agencies are conducting an in-depth probe into the killings.

An official tells OneIndia that it is clear that the killings are clearly the handiwork of the ISI backed Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The terrorists have given a clear indicator that they want to drive people from other states outside Kashmir, an official told OneIndia. These attacks are very systematic and terrorists are taking advantage of the fact that no one can provide man to man security.

It is clear that they want to create panic and want every non-local out of Jammu and Kashmir. While several operations have been launched to weed out these faceless terrorists who wield pistols, it may still take time before this horror wave comes to an end. Firstly the groups have be identified and profiled. Their modules need to be busted and the source of funding tracked, said another official.

It began with the killing of Mohammad Shafi Dar and Majid Ahmad Gojri. They were accused of being informers of the security forces. Then came the killing of Makhan Lal Bindroo a prominent Kashmir Pandit. This was followed by the killings of Virender Paswan, a resident of Bihar. The terrorists then killed Mohammad Shafi Lone the president of the taxi stand in Bandipore.

The terrorists then killed Supinder Singh, the principal of a government school in Srinagar. On the same day the teacher of the same school, Deepak Chand was killed. Sagir Ahmad a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh and Arbind Kumar Shah, a resident of Bihar were killed. Raja Reshi Dev, a labourer from Bihar and Jogindar Reshi Dev were also killed by terrorists.

The security forces are working overtime to stop the spread of these killings. Multiple counter terror operations have been launched so far and the police have killed 13 terrorists since the assassination of civilians began in the Valley The police said that the 13 terrorists were killed in 9 encounters. The police said on Saturday that following the killing of civilians, 3 out of the 5 terrorists of Srinagar city were killed in less than 24 hours.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 16:24 [IST]