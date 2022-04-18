International conference on Transitional Terrorism in the 21st Century to be held in Jan

2022: Why India must worry about the revival of Khalistan terrorism

Terror down, infrastructure up: How Jammu and Kashmir is changing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: With the abrogation of Article 370, not only have terror cases and incidents of violence reduced in the country, but the investment proposals to create jobs in Jammu and Kashmir have also gone up.

In the past one year, there have been investment proposals of Rs 52,155 crore. The investment applications received until April 11 2022 seek to create 2.4 lakh employment opportunities in the Union Territory, a ToI report says.

Nearly 17,970 kanals of land as against a total 29,0322 kanals sought for setting up key units have already been allotted in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The hotels and restaurants, health and social work sectors have raked in total investments of Rs 5,193 crore in Kashmir alone, the report said. In the case of other sectors such as steel fabrication, recreation, warehousing and cold storage, sports, ecotourism and handicrafts have proposals totalling Rs 5,146 crore approved for Jammu division and Rs 2,157 crore for Kashmir.

At 3,164 kanals, the biggest chunk of land allotted in Kashmir has so far been for the food processing and hotel sector.

Meanwhile on the terror front there has been a considerable decline in the number of cases. In 2021 the number of terror related incidents stood at 229 when compared to the 417 reported in the year 2018 thus indicating a drop of 38 per cent over the past three years.

In the 2019-2021 period, 46 military personnel and 87 civilians lost their lives when compared to the 178 soldiers and 177 civilians who were killed in terror related incidents in the 2014-2019 period.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 14:49 [IST]