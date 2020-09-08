Tensions flared up as China wanted to unilaterally change status quo at south of Pangong Tso

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: Tensions have flared up once again along the Line of Actual Control. China accused Indian troops of firing warning shots and also spoke about countermeasures to stabilise the situation. India has clearly denied the allegations by China.

China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

Sources tell OneIndia that the Chinese PLA have remained aggressive and have been trying to unilaterally change the status quo south of Pangong Tso.

The Global Times reported that the Chinese border troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation after the Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots on the PLA border patrol soldiers.

What is the Special Frontier Force also known as Establishment 22 and Vikas Battalion

Bettering infrastructure, standard of living, India's multi-pronged strategy on border management

The incident comes just two days before a meeting of the foreign ministers of India and China at Moscow. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar who has termed the issue along the LAC as serious will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on September 10.

Prior to this Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow. Meanwhile the Brigade Command level talks between the two countries was inconclusive. It is still not clear when the 7th round of talks will be held.

A week back, Indian troops had occupied strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La. India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following the Chinese attempts.