  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tension prevails in AMU against CAA after Jamia Millia Islamia, cops use batons, teargas

    By
    |

    Aligarh, Dec 15: After agitation against the amended Citizenship Act turned intoa violent protest in Assam, West Bengal and Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, on Sunday, the students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) raised their voice against the Citizenship Act.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Repoertedly hundreds of students clashed with police, at a campus gate. The Aligarh police used batons and teargas to disperse the mob. After this, tension prevailed in the area.

    After the Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battleground on Sunday evening, the students started gathering at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on demonstrators in the national capital.

    AMU Registrar, Abdul Hamid told to news agncy ANI, "The situation in the campus is tensed, some boys and anti-socials elements came and pelted stones, so we have requested police to take action to control the situation."

    A Proctor Prof of AMU, Afifullah Khan said some security personnel have been injured in brick-batting near the university gate.

    Protest rally in Jamia Millia Islamia turns violent, police ffired tear gas, DMRC halts metro trains

    According to the Police the student alo broke down the police cordon and have sealed all gates to the campus.

    More ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY News

    Read more about:

    aligarh muslim university citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 22:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue