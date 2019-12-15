Tension prevails in AMU against CAA after Jamia Millia Islamia, cops use batons, teargas

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Aligarh, Dec 15: After agitation against the amended Citizenship Act turned intoa violent protest in Assam, West Bengal and Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, on Sunday, the students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) raised their voice against the Citizenship Act.

Repoertedly hundreds of students clashed with police, at a campus gate. The Aligarh police used batons and teargas to disperse the mob. After this, tension prevailed in the area.

After the Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battleground on Sunday evening, the students started gathering at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on demonstrators in the national capital.

AMU Registrar, Abdul Hamid told to news agncy ANI, "The situation in the campus is tensed, some boys and anti-socials elements came and pelted stones, so we have requested police to take action to control the situation."

#WATCH Aligarh: Police fire tear gas shells at protesters outside Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them. (Note: abusive language) #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/lUiXJUtkRx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

A Proctor Prof of AMU, Afifullah Khan said some security personnel have been injured in brick-batting near the university gate.

Protest rally in Jamia Millia Islamia turns violent, police ffired tear gas, DMRC halts metro trains

According to the Police the student alo broke down the police cordon and have sealed all gates to the campus.