Ten things that changed, a month since the Taliban take-over

New Delhi, Sep 16: It has been a month since the Taliban took over Afghanistan. While the Taliban has announced an interim government, it is yet to be inaugurated and infighting persists.

While the Taliban has promised that it would not be Taliban 1.0, some of the steps it has taken do not seem to suggest that it is keeping up its word. Here are ten changes that the Taliban has effected since taking over 30 days back.

Ban on music: The Taliban issued an order against radio stations playing music. Since the order, the radio stations only lowkey patriotic music.

Taking over Panjshir: The Panjshir province was the last to fall to the Taliban. The National Resistance Force fought the Taliban, but the latter were aided by the Pakistan to take over the province.

On the wanted list: When the Taliban announced the government, it included hardliners, including those who have bounties and also figure in the FBI's most wanted list.

Women's rights: Women have been barred from going to work. Some of them have been beaten up for protesting against the Taliban.

Women in politics: The Taliban appointed an all male government. It also curbed women from working.

Cultural activities: Cultural activities are permitted only if they fall under the purview of the Sharia law. Wearing of jeans has been barred and signs outside of beauty parlours have been painted over.

Journalist rights: Journalists have been harassed and tortured. Some of them have even been killed.

Economy: Drought and famine and driving people out of the country. The Taliban is cash strapped and the World Food Programme says food could run out by the end of this month. This puts 14 million people on the brink of starvation.

Protests: The Taliban have often fired in the air and beaten up those protesting. The Taliban has said that no protests can be held without permission from the government. Details the protests need to be shared with the government, the Taliban also said.

Migrant crisis: The Taliban takeover has resulted in a major migrant crisis. The Afghan people fearing the Taliban are trying to leave the country in large numbers and this could result in a huge migrant crisis.

