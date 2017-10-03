Temple with 100 foot tall idol of Narendra Modi to be built in Meerut

A temple will be built in the name of Narendra Modi at Meerut. J P Singh a follower and supporter of the Prime Minister said that the temple will be built on five acres of land in the Sardhana area of Meerut.

A 100 foot statue of the PM will be installed. "I am inspired by the love Narendra Modi has for mother India. The 'Modi magic' deserves that a temple be built which will also be a kind of commemoration of Modiji's model of development," Singh who retired recently as an assistant engineer in the irrigation department said.

Singh said, "5 acres of land has been bought on Meerut-Karnal highway. A huge statue of Modiji will be installed in the temple. It will take two years to complete the Modi temple."

He said the bhoomi pujan would be held on October 23. He said the estimated expenditure of ₹10 crore would be generated out of public donations.

OneIndia News