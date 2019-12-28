Temperature in Delhi dips to 2.4 degree Celsius

India

Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 28: The temperature in Delhi is recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on the wee hours of Saturday. The mercury level dipped at 6:10 AM today, recorded as the coolest day of this year so far. With this, the met department warned that it's possible that the mercury dips further.

On Saturday morning, the Rajpath in the national capital was covered with dense fog. The temperature recorded in several places in Delhi- in Safdurjung enclave 2.4, Palam 3.1, Lodhi Road 1.7, Aya Nagar 1.9. Delhi's minimum temperature today will be 1.7 degrees.

People were seen lighting up the fire and flocking around the flame to keep themselves warm in many parts of the city.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The temperature dipped and cold wave conditions continue unabated across several parts of North India.

On the other hand, as per the latest date by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has been recorded at 360 in the "very poor" category.

The temperatures dipped in windy conditions in most parts of Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.