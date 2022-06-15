Telugu language made mandatory subject in all Telangana schools

Hyderabad, Jun 15: The KCR-government has made Telugu subject as a mandatory second language for students of CBSE, ICSE, IB and other board-affiliated schools from Class 1 to 10. This will come to effect from this academic year.

The circular was released by by the School Education Department recently, the Telangana government, which comes as part of the state government's implementation of the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act 2018 in a phased manner from 2018-19, PTI reported. According to the act, Telugu was made compulsory from Class I to X irrespective of the Board with which schools are affiliated.

"The violation of rules to implement Telugu as compulsory subject from class I-X from academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Boards) in Telangana state will be viewed seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana State Govt," the circular said.

The schools that do not follow the rule will have to face serious repercussions on the NOC issued by the government, the statement said.

However, the department has said that there will be two Telugu textbooks, one for Telugu-speaking students and non-Telugu speakers.

