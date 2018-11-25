Telangana polls: Naidu’s strategy to even out differences between the Nara-Nandamuri families

Hyderabad, Nov 25: The Kukatpally assembly seat in Telangana will be closely watched. Nandamuri Suhasini, the niece of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu will be contesting from this seat.

There is an interesting story behind why Naidu decided to field from this seat. It could be seen in the context of Naidu trying to groom his son, Nara Lokesh as his political successor in Andhra Pradesh.

By fielding Suhasini, Naidu intends to settle both the Nandamuri and Nara families. While the Nara family would hold on to AP, the Nandamuris would lead the TDP in Telangana. This would also ensure that Lokesh would face no hurdle from the Nandamuri family in Telangana.

The Nandamuri family has not been on good terms with Naidu. Nandamuri Harikrishna, father of Suhasini, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram was not on good terms with Naidu. However Naidu has tried to portray the image that all is well between the two families.

This move by Naidu also comes in the wake of several party men complaining that the Telugu Desam has not focused on Telangana after the state was formed. The Telangana State TD has been stronger in the Telangana region during the days of an undivided Andhra Pradesh. There was pressure from the party workers to either appoint Jr NTR or Lokesh's wife, Nara Bhrahmini to take care of the party's affairs in Telangana.

By bring in Suhasini, Naidu has tried to settle differences and made it clear that the Nandamuri family would call the shots in Telangana.

With Naidu promoting his son in AP, there was talk that the Nandamuri family had not taken this too lightly. If the Prajakutami comprising the TD and Congress comes to power, then Suhasini is sure to get a Cabinet posting. This would even out the decision that Naidu too to make his son Lokesh a cabinet minister in the Andhra Pradesh government.