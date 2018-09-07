  • search

Telangana polls most likely in December along with four other states

    New Delhi, Sep 7: The Election Commission is likely to take a call on the date of the Telangana elections today. The date may be fixed to coincide with the polls to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Mizroram.

    An official aware with the development informed OneIndia that the poll panel is capable of holding simultaneous elections in the four states. The official said that the infrastructure would not be the problem, but various other aspects would have to be examined. A decision would be taken after a report is sent by the Telangana chief electoral officer.

    The key problem would however be the electoral rolls. Most states have time till January 2019 to submit the updated rolls. The EC would however had to review the status of voter registration in Telangana.

    The EC has six months to complete the polling process in Telangana. The assembly was dissolved on Thursday by the K Chandrasekhar Rao led government. KCR had said that he had spoken to officials and they had said that it would be possible to hold elections in November. He said that a new government would be in place by December.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
