Telangana polls: KCR wins hands down, Modi leads over Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Sep 16: As Telangana prepares for an early election, a survey has shown that the K Chandrashekar led Telangana Rashtra Samithi is way ahead of its rivals.

43 per cent were in favour of KCR said India Today's Political Stock Exchange (PSE). The Congress president in Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy came a distant second with 18 per cent respondents voting in his favour. The BJP's Kishan Reddy was at third with 15 per cent votes.

The findings showed that 48 per cent had expressed satisfaction with the KCR government. 26 per cent rated the government as bad while 16 said it was average.

Also Read | BJP will fight on all seats in Telangana, KCR govt failed at every front: Shah

The India Today Axis-My India poll was based on telephone interviews across all parliamentary constituencies of the state, with a sample size of 7,110.

The voters said sanitisation remains a major issue. Unemployment and agriculture related issues came second and third respectively.

On the choice of PM, 44 per cent said they favour Narendra Modi, while Rahul Gandhi came second with 39 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh:

In Andhra Pradesh, there was not much cheer for Chandrababu Naidu. 43 per cent supported Y S Jaganmohan Reddy as the next CM, while Naidu came second with 38 per cent.

36 per cent rated the ruling TDP government as bad, while 33 per cent said it was good.

However in AP, Rahul Gandhi received a better rating for next PM over Modi. 44 per cent voted in favour of Rahul Gandhi, while 38 favoured Modi.

Also Read | Telangana Mahakutami: Why has the CPI-M stayed away from TDP-Congress

Sanitation followed by agricultural problems, joblessness and price rise emerged as major issues for Andhra residents, according to the PSE survey with a sample size of 10,650.

Karnataka:

In Karnataka, Modi got the nod of 55 per cent while Rahul Gandhi was preferred by 42 per cent of the respondents. In the case of the ruling Congress-JD(S) government, 35 per cent expressed dissatisfaction, while 28 per cent rated it as average. Only 23 per cent rated the government as good.

Drinking water was the major issue, followed by sanitisation, agriculture and price rise, the PSE survey showed.