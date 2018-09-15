  • search

BJP will fight on all seats in Telangana, KCR govt failed at every front: Shah

    Hyderabad, Sep 15: BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on K Chandrashekar Rao, accusing the chief minister of indulging in politics of appeasement.

    "K. Chandrashekar Rao had supported 'one-nation, one-poll' but today his party has changed its stand and has forced a small state to bear expense of two polls [state assembly and Lok Sabha]. I want to ask Telangana CM, why have you put such an expense on the people of Telangana?" Shah said.

    KCR had supported one-nation one-poll: Amit Shah
    BJP President Amit Shah

    Addressing a press conference in the state capital, Shah also said that the BJP would fight on all seats in Telangana and emerge as a strong and decisive force in the state.

    Shah accused TRS of doing politics of vote bank and appeasement in Telangana.

    "Is it not appeasement politics to propose 12% reservation for minority? They know that our constitution does not allow reservation based on religion. If the same government comes back to power, vote bank politics will continue in the state," he said.

    "Is it not appeasement politics to propose 12% reservation for minority? They know that our Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion. If the same government comes back to power, vote bank politics will continue in the state," the BJP president said.

    Shah accused KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi of "working at the behest of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Left parties". He said that if the party comes to power yet again, it will continue to play vote bank politics.

    Shah arrived in Telangana on a day-long visit on Saturday morning, and is scheduled to give directions to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state leaders on poll strategy and election manifesto.

    Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on September 6 dissolved the state Assembly to pave way for early elections. The BJP had five members in the dissolved 119-member Assembly.

