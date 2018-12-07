Telangana polls: Congress ridicules TRS election symbol Ambassador car; Irony…

  • search
    Hyderabad, Dec 7: The state of Telangana, India's youngest, went to its second Assembly election on Friday, December 7. Though the first Assembly election in the state took place in 2014, along with the general elections that year, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly a few months early to go to the people before the due date. The election is multi-pronged with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) challenged by the Praja Kutami comprising the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and others besides the BJP and the AIMIM.

    On Friday, as 119 seats of the Assembly went to the polls, the social media saw Congress workers ridiculing the TRS's election symbol - the iconic Ambassador car - saying it could accommodate just four persons while the Congress's 'Hand' symbol could be extended to anybody.

    Ambassador car was the symbol of closed India of the Congress years prior to 1991.

    It is quite ironical since it was the Congress's prolonged rule at the Centre after Independence in August 1947 that saw India refusing to adopt an open economy and the State Centrism of the pre-liberalised era was symbolised by the Ambassador car - the indigenously manufactured vehicle which was the king of the Indian roads. The dominance of the car was over once India started opening up its economy since 1991 and today, the Ambassador has remained to be a car of antique value.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 16:21 [IST]
