    Telangana polls: Congress makes early move in case of fractured mandate

    Hyderabad, Dec 10: Learning from past mistakes, the Congress will meet with Governor , E S L Narasimhan along with its allies and formally inform him that they are in a pre-poll alliance.

    Telangana polls: Congress makes early move in case of fractured mandate

    The Congress is mindful of the fact that the BJP was invited by the Governor in Goa and Karnataka though it had not bagged the majority. In Goa, the Congress was the single largest party, but the BJP formed the government. In Karnataka, the BJP did not have the required numbers, but was called first to form the government.

    Also Read | Telangana Election Results: 'We don't need any alliance', TRS responds to BJP's offer

    On Sunday the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee met and decided that they would meet with the Governor. They said that this would help in case there is a fractured mandate. The alliance or the Prajakutami is the largest entity in case of a hung assembly.

    They would meet with the Governor and give him a representation stating that the Prajakutami is in a pre-poll alliance.

    The Congress feels that it needs to be more alert. The party feels that the BJP may try and control the governor in case of a hung verdict in Telangana. The results would be announced tomorrow.

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 9:35 [IST]
