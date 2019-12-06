  • search
    'Telangana police zindabad', 'We got justice' : Public gathered at encounter site hail cops

    Hyderabad, Dec 06: A large number of people in the city on Friday expressed happiness over the encounter killing of the four accused arrested in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian.

    A section of people reached the "encounter" site and congratulated the police and raised slogans in favour of them like 'Telangana police zindabad' and "We got justice" and said this would act as a deterrent for people from committing such crimes. Some women were seen distributing sweets to police personnel.

    Police at the site of an alleged encounter, where four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary were shot dead, on the outskirts of Hyderabad
    Police at the site of an alleged encounter, where four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary were shot dead, on the outskirts of Hyderabad

    Police personnel celebrated the killing of the four accused by also bursting firecrackers in other parts of the city.

    'Justice for Disha’: No more 'Tarikh pe Tarikh', Twitter explodes to Hyderabad rapists’ encounter

    "It has brought peace to soul of Disha and her family has got justice. They (police) have done encounter we are really happy. It will act as a deterrent. Those want to do the crime they should fear...the police have done a very good job," a Hyderabad resident said.

    Earlier, public anger over the rape and murder of the woman was evident on Saturday last as a restive crowd pelted stones at a police vehicle carrying them to jail.

    All 4 accused in Hyderabad Vet rape and murder case killed in encounter

    Protests were also held by different student groups and others at various places in the state, demanding capital punishment for the accused. The charred body of the 26-year old woman veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing.

