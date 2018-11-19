Telangana police station opens creche for women cops’ kids

Hyderabad, Nov 19: In October, when a photo of a woman police personnel in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, working at her station with her little daughter sleeping in front of him went viral on the internet, a lot was said about the lack of women-friendly facilities at the police stations that make it difficult for them who have children but nowhere to keep them while doing their duty.

Now, something on those lines has happened in Rachakonda. There, the police commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat, has taken the step of setting up a crèche for the little children of women police personnel at their police stations.

Also Read | Twitterati salutes woman cop who does duty with little daughter by her side

According to a report in Inuth, the Saroornagar Police Station in Telangana's Rachakonda has a crèche named 'We Care'. Bhagwat came up with the idea after seeing a woman cop working with her baby lying on the desk.

"In order to have a work-life balance to the women police officers on duty, for the first time, we have started creche at Saroornagar women police station," Bhagwat was quoted as saying by ANI.

The crèche has all the facilities including toys for the children and also a caretaker for the kids. The mother cops will be allowed to visit their kids four times a day while in the duty. The crèche will have one woman home guard, constable and some outsourced staff to take care of things.

Bhagwat said the decision to set up the crèche has earned a good feedback.