YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana: Over 100 stray dogs poisoned in Siddipet district, activist blames village officials

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sangareddy (Telangana), Mar 30: Over 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Siddipet district of Telangana, according to an animal rights activist even as police on Tuesday said a case was registered in this connection.

    Telangana: Over 100 stray dogs poisoned in Siddipet district, activist blames village officials

    The mass killing of dogs took place at Thigul village in Jagadevpur mandal of Siddipet district, activist Goutham said in a complaint lodged with the police and accused the Village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat Secretary of hiring professional dog catchers and killing the stray dogs by injecting them with poison on March 27.

    A video on a social media platform showed carcasses of dogs found lying in a pit.

    Based on the complaint, a case was registered and further investigations were on, a police official said.

    The activist further said he has also lodged a complaint with Siddipet Collector and Siddipet Police Commissioner over the matter and also sought suspension of the Village Sarpanch and Secretary.

    More DOGS News  

    Read more about:

    dogs telangana

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X