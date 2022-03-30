58-year-old man allegedly commits suicide by setting himself ablaze after killing three pet dogs

Dog’s sniff could be your next COVID-19 test: Know why

What is the population of stray dogs and cats in India?

K9 Pool for narco detection to be raised with with 70 dogs

Telangana: Over 100 stray dogs poisoned in Siddipet district, activist blames village officials

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Sangareddy (Telangana), Mar 30: Over 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Siddipet district of Telangana, according to an animal rights activist even as police on Tuesday said a case was registered in this connection.

The mass killing of dogs took place at Thigul village in Jagadevpur mandal of Siddipet district, activist Goutham said in a complaint lodged with the police and accused the Village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat Secretary of hiring professional dog catchers and killing the stray dogs by injecting them with poison on March 27.

A video on a social media platform showed carcasses of dogs found lying in a pit.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and further investigations were on, a police official said.

The activist further said he has also lodged a complaint with Siddipet Collector and Siddipet Police Commissioner over the matter and also sought suspension of the Village Sarpanch and Secretary.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:49 [IST]