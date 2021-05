Telangana: 30-year-old woman dies 'due to fear' on testing positive for COVID-19

Complete lockdown in Telangana? Cabinet to take call on Tuesday

10-day Lockdown in Telangana from May 12; All activities allowed from 6 to 10 am

Telangana HC directs state govt not to stop any ambulance carrying COVID patients

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, May 14: Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the state government's order to allow ambulances with patients coming from neighbouring states only if they have prior tie-up with hospitals.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 16:43 [IST]