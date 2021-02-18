Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Puducherry Lt Governor today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Puducherry, Feb 17: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been given additional charge of Puducherry, will be sworn-in at a function in Raj Nivas on Thursday.

A communication from the government said that she will be sworn in at 9 am. She has been posted as Lt Governor incharge after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday.

Bedi was Lt Governor here since May 2016. Soundararajan arrived here today evening and sources said she offered worship at a Pillayar temple in the neighbourhood of Raj Nivas. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by Deputy Speaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman met her at Raj Nivas and felicitated her.

A delegation of legislators belonging to the opposition and headed by leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy (AINRC) called on her and presented bouquets. Earlier, an official of the union territory handed over the warrant of appointment to the Telangana Governor at Hyderabad.

Krishna Kumar Singh, Spl.Resident Commissioner, Pondicherry, called on the Telangana governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over the Warrant of Appointment "to discharge the duties as the Lt Governor of Pondicherry," a Raj Bhavan press communique said in Hyderabad. Puducherry has had four women as Lt Governor earlier including Kiran Bedi.

This is the first time in the history of Puducherry that a Tamil speaking person has been posted as Lt governor.

Outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was given a farewell guard of honour by Puducherry Police outside Raj Nivas. Sources said Bedi however would remain in Raj Nivas as per her desire till Saturday.