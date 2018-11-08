Telangana: Grand alliance's seat sharing finalised, Congress to contest 93 seats; TDP from 14

  • search

By
    Hyderabad, Nov 8: The Congress-led grand alliance has finalised seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. The Congress will contest from 93 seats while the TDP will contest from 14 seats. CPI will contest from 3 seats while Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) will contest from 8 seats.

    There are 119 seats in the Telangana assembly.

    "Four TDP, 8 Telangana Jana Samithi, 3 CPI and rest of the 93 seats will be contested by Congress out of which 74 seats have been cleared by CEC," said Congress' RC Khuntia.

    This ends weeks of negotiations that the Congress had with its electoral partners--the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

    Earlier today, a TDP leader claimed that his party may get 14 to 18 seats. The founder-President of TJS, Prof M Kodandaram earlier today said the Congress has offered his party eight to ten seats, whereas he is seeking a minimum of 12 but expressed hope that the issue would be settled.

    The TRS and the BJP are going it alone in the poll, the notification for which would be issued on November 12.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 19:23 [IST]
