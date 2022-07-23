Telangana Governor Soundararajan saves life of a passenger on Hyd-Delhi flight

Hyderabad, July 23: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was a doctor by profession before foraying into politics, probably saved a life on a flight from New Delhi to Hyderabad on Friday evening.

Dr Soundararajan was on her way to Hyderabad from Varanasi when an SOS announcement was made on the Indigo flight. She reportedly responded to the emergency call to provide critical treatment for a passenger, who was profusely sweating and reportedly had chest pain.

"Made him lie flat Checked vitals With FIRST AID & supportive drugs & assurance there was smile on his face as much as on Co passengers.On arrival he was transported in wheelchair to airport medical booth.Appreciate @IndiGo6E airhostess &staff for timely alert & facilitation," the Telangana Governor said on Twitter.

The Governor also had a few suggestions for Indigo. "Few suggestions to @IndiGo6E first aid kit must be kept in a ready to use stage & contents verified daily. Doctors travelling on board can be noted on travel chart as in railways for call sos..4 am mid air i was awake to take the call. Your call may go unnoticed in sleepy hours."

She also urged Indigo to give Cardiopulmonary resuscitation skills (CPR) training to every staff. "I advise even citizens to take a formal CPR training to save others in emergencies," she wrote.

The pictures of her with her fellow passenger are also out on social media sites and her gesture has been appreciated by netizens.

Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 16:26 [IST]