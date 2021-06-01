Telangana lockdown likely to be extended till June 7? KCR to take call after Cabinet meet on May 30

Telangana Formation Day: History, significance of the youngest Indian state

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderanad, June 01: Have you ever wondered to know which is the youngest Indian state? The answer is Telangana. This state is the 29th state and was official formed on June 2, 2014. This year, the state turns seven years old.

Since 2014, every year, Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on June 2. In 2021, it falls on Wednesday. The state marks the occasion with formal events across all the 33 districts of the state. However, this year, due to the nevel coronavirus, the celebrations will remain lowkey.

What is the history and significance of Telangana Formation Day?

Telangana's struggle to become a new stage began in the early 1950s. On July 1, 2013, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution that recommended the formation of a new state- Telangana- separate from Andhra Pradesh. The bill for the formation of Telangana was placed in the Parliament of India in February 2014. The same month, Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014 bill was passed by Parliament for the formation of Telangana comprising ten districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The state of Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014. In the first assembly elections held in Telangana in April 2014, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party emerged victorious and Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was elected as the first chief minister of the state.

Telangana Formation Day celebrates the victory of the Telangana Movement that led to the carving out of a new state from Andhra Pradesh. On this day, Chief Minister hosts the national flag and a ceremonial parade is held at the parade grounds.